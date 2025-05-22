Google Veo3, Dubbed "Next Level Of Filmmaking", Stuns Internet

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Google's launch of Veo 3 has generated excitement on social media. The AI video generator creates visuals with integrated realistic audio. Users commend its picture quality, claiming it surpasses traditional VFX.

Google's launch of Veo 3 has sparked widespread excitement across social media platforms and among AI enthusiasts. The advanced AI-powered video generator not only creates stunning visuals but also seamlessly integrates realistic audio, including character dialogue and animal sounds. Unlike other platforms like OpenAI's Sora, Veo 3's ability to embed synchronised audio directly into videos has captivated users and industry experts alike.

Numerous videos circulating online capture the buzz, with viewers expressing enthusiasm about the tool's impressive features. AI specialists praise Veo 3's enhanced realism, smoother motion, and accurate lip-syncing, marking a significant leap forward in AI-driven content creation.

Most users are raving about its picture quality, saying it's even better than VFX. Mind-blowing results are setting a new standard for AI-generated content.

One user shared an action-packed video created in Google Flow (Veo3) AI and wrote that "Even SFX, sound design, music, and camera placements are also promoted in AI. This is the next level of filmmaking, 100 per cent. It looks scary and also excited."

Created in Google Flow ( Veo3 ) AI🤯



Even Sfx, Sound design, Music, Camera placements, also promoted in AI. This is Next level of Filmmaking💯 It looks scary and also excited👍🏻#GoogleFlow #Veo3pic.twitter.com/TNlNbZy17R — World Filmology (@WorldFilmology) May 22, 2025

"Google's Veo 3 and Flow are revolutionising the game! With lip-sync AI videos, advanced sound, camera movements, and mood capture, you're getting Hollywood-style output from a simple prompt," wrote another user sharing a video.

Google Veo 3 & Flow sind da. Und wow.

🎬 Lippensynchrone KI-Videos

🎧 Sound, Kamerafahrten, Stimmung

💬 Prompt rein – Hollywood-Style raus

💰 250 $/Monat, vorerst nur in den USA



👉 Marketing & Kommunikation? Werden sich komplett verändern. #GoogleIO #AI #Veo3 #KI pic.twitter.com/W8NFkaQAjn — Jörg Schieb (@schiebde) May 22, 2025

Did someone say 100 men vs a gorilla at a rave dance off? #veo3 pic.twitter.com/CDBmIo0TIG — Ruben Villegas (@RubenEVillegas) May 20, 2025

Google Veo 3 realism just broke the Internet yesterday.



This is 100% AI



10 wild examples:



1. Street interview that never happened pic.twitter.com/qdxZVhOO3G — Min Choi (@minchoi) May 22, 2025

NO WAY. It did it. And, was that, actually funny?



Prompt:

> a man doing stand up comedy in a small venue tells a joke (include the joke in the dialogue) https://t.co/GFvPAssEHx pic.twitter.com/LrCiVAp1Bl — fofr (@fofrAI) May 20, 2025

> A man is running through a beautiful summer park at dawn, he is out of breath, he slows and stops, looks at the camera and says, while panting, "Run AI with an API. Use Replicate", then he carries on running. Then "Replicate" text fades into view at the end



Seems like the… https://t.co/ceQWQKO4XK pic.twitter.com/6kKBVWRk0L — fofr (@fofrAI) May 20, 2025

Currently available in the US via the Gemini app for premium subscribers, Veo 3's innovative capabilities are generating high anticipation for its potential impact on entertainment, marketing, and professional media production.