Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Google Veo3, Dubbed "Next Level Of Filmmaking", Stuns Internet

Google's Veo 3 has taken the internet by storm with its advanced AI-powered video generator that creates stunning visuals with realistic audio.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Google Veo3, Dubbed "Next Level Of Filmmaking", Stuns Internet
Veo 3 includes lip-syncing and sound design, setting a new standard for AI content.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Google's launch of Veo 3 has generated excitement on social media.
The AI video generator creates visuals with integrated realistic audio.
Users commend its picture quality, claiming it surpasses traditional VFX.

Google's launch of Veo 3 has sparked widespread excitement across social media platforms and among AI enthusiasts. The advanced AI-powered video generator not only creates stunning visuals but also seamlessly integrates realistic audio, including character dialogue and animal sounds. Unlike other platforms like OpenAI's Sora, Veo 3's ability to embed synchronised audio directly into videos has captivated users and industry experts alike.

Numerous videos circulating online capture the buzz, with viewers expressing enthusiasm about the tool's impressive features. AI specialists praise Veo 3's enhanced realism, smoother motion, and accurate lip-syncing, marking a significant leap forward in AI-driven content creation. 

Most users are raving about its picture quality, saying it's even better than VFX. Mind-blowing results are setting a new standard for AI-generated content.

One user shared an action-packed video created in Google Flow (Veo3) AI and wrote that "Even SFX, sound design, music, and camera placements are also promoted in AI. This is the next level of filmmaking, 100 per cent. It looks scary and also excited."

"Google's Veo 3 and Flow are revolutionising the game! With lip-sync AI videos, advanced sound, camera movements, and mood capture, you're getting Hollywood-style output from a simple prompt," wrote another user sharing a video.

Currently available in the US via the Gemini app for premium subscribers, Veo 3's innovative capabilities are generating high anticipation for its potential impact on entertainment, marketing, and professional media production.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Google Veo 3, AI-powered Video Generator, Filmmaking
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com