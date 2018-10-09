'It Was Still Around?': Jokes On Twitter After News That Google+ Will Be Shut Down

We compiled some of the funniest reactions to Google+ shutting down.

Google said on Monday it is shutting down its social media service, Google+. It revealed that up to 500,000 Google+ user accounts were potentially affected by a bug that may have exposed their data to external developers. As the hashtag Google Plus remained the top trend on Twitter this morning, jokes and witty one-liners about the failed social media network flooded the micro-blogging website. Many users were surprised that Google+ was still around, while others expressed their lack of anguish at its shutting down with hilarious memes.

Take a look:

Google has apparently announced they are shutting down #GooglePlus



Leading thousands to ask the important question "Google+ was still around?" - Strain40-Boo (@Strain42) October 9, 2018

Google+ is shutting down! Shit! I was only using it the other d...it was 2013...but still...#GooglePlus - Andy Coates RPT (@AndyWoodturner) October 8, 2018

Google+ shutting down - Shocking.

Google+ had 500,000 users - Even more shocking.

Google+ shutting down is trending on Twitter - Insanely shocking. #GooglePluspic.twitter.com/y8sDqKaLOZ - jay roy (@imjay31) October 9, 2018

Mourning the death of #GooglePlus RIP Google+ pic.twitter.com/4NFvWXU6kL - Tu Fast Mai Furious (@ShikariShambuu) October 9, 2018

Google kept quiet for more than six months its discovery of a bug that put at risk the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users. The revelation is expected to spark a new round of regulatory and political scrutiny.

If you're wondering whether you still have a Google+ account - and if so, how to delete it - here's what you need to do.