''Google Is Wrong'': Locals Put Signboard In Karnataka's Kodagu To Warn Travellers

Google Maps, relying on satellite imagery, is the most popular digital map service on the planet and every day, millions of people depend on it to reach their location. However, Google Maps can sometimes be misleading due to outdated data, GPS and connectivity issues, and technical glitches. There have been several instances where Google Maps has led travellers astray.

Recently, locals in Karnataka's Kodagu district put up a makeshift signboard warning travellers of Google's navigation mistake. The hilarious signboard urges users to not follow Google's directions and take a different route to reach the Club Mahindra resort.

A picture of the signboard was shared by the X handle of Kodagu Connect. ''Google is wrong. This road does not go to Club Mahindra,'' reads the sign. The signboard was put up by local villagers who got tired of lost travellers asking for directions after being misled by Google Maps.

Many users shared their own experiences of being misled by Google Maps. One user wrote, ''Google local guides like me (volunteers) could have corrected the wrong listing. But google has an admin team that love rejecting edits randomly. So let someone from Google fly down and fix it. Till then let people curse them like this.''

Others said that they can't rely on Google Maps especially when visiting hill stations and mountainous regions.

Another commented, ''Once we climb up the mountains, Google always gets it wrong. Once I remember how we traveled from kukke Subramanya to Madikeri via sullia. Google made us take a random right in which we traveled for 80+ km realizing we are on wrong and got correct route by local person.''

A third said, ''So true. Not always google maps are right. Last week my sister went to sakleshpura, followed google maps which eventually let them to a dead end and car got stuck in bad road. Luckily some locals helped them. Never rely on navigation while visiting hill stations.''

A fourth added, ''Can see the frustration of local villagers through this sign board.''

Last month, two German tourists, Philipp Maier and Marcel Schoene, found themselves lost in the Australian wilderness after following directions from Google Maps. They were traveling from Cairns to Bamaga and ended up on a remote dirt track that led them into a national park closed to the public.