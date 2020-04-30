Goodbye Pillows, Hello Shopping Bags: The Latest Craze Taking Over Instagram

The Shopping Bag Challenge is the latest trend on Instagram.

A new viral craze has hit Instagram after the Quarantine Pillow Challenge, and it is just as simple. The Shopping Bag Challenge or the Paper Bag Challenge, as it is sometimes called, has seen Instagram users sharing photos of themselves decked up in - you guessed it - shopping bags. The trend comes close at the heels of the Pillow Challenge, where Insta influencers and celebs transformed pillows into dresses for the 'Gram.

Using the hashtag #ShoppingBagChallenge, Instagrammers have been posting snaps of themselves dressed in everything from designer shopping bags to plain brown paper ones. Take a look at some of the entries to this viral trend below:

A Louis Vuitton bag or a tube top? You decide.

Miss Vietnam 2014 Ky Duyen turned the same colourful bag into a chic skirt.

Russian Insta model Lily Ermak's transformation of a brown paper bag into a glam mini dress has collected over 28,000 'likes'.

"I didn't have any bags the right size to WEAR as a top/dress so I did this instead," wrote an Instagam user from Ireland while sharing a pic that shows a Gucci bag belted over a sheer white top.

Possibly the cutest entry to this challenge?

Fresh veggies to fresh fashion in no time at all.

A black bag to an LBD...

What do you think of this Instagram trend? Let us know using the comments section.