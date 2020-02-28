'Good Boy Mera': TikTok Video Of Punjabi Mom Comforting Injured Dog Is Too Sweet

A sweet video shows an injured Doberman being comforted.

If you are on the search for something to brighten up Friday morning, look no further than this video of a sweet Doberman getting bandaged – and comforted – by his Punjabi mom. The adorable TikTok video, which is going viral on social media, shows a woman bandaging her injured dog and comforting him with typical Indian-mom commiserations as she does so.

"Syaana bachcha hai na tu (You're a smart boy)," she tells her dog in the video, wrapping a bandage around his paw as he sits meekly.

"Good boy hai mera, haina? Hai mera bachcha," she coos, comforting the injured Doberman.

The video was first shared on TikTok by user '@kjot96', who revealed that it was filmed in Brampton, Canada. "Sohna bacha mera Ace (My good boy Ace)," he wrote while sharing the video, adding the hashtags #PunjabiMummy and #BramptonMom.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared online one day ago, the short clip has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times on the video-sharing platform. It has also collected a ton of comments, with some wishing Ace a speedy recovery.

"Haha this was my mum as well after she said she didn't want any dog in the house," wrote one person in the comments section. "Exactly how I talk to my fur boy!" said another, while a third asked: "What happened to the sohna bacha?"

The video has also made its way to other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, where it has delighted many.

Meanwhile, this is not the only dog video that is making the Internet go "aww". Another video of a Labrador sitting on a bed, being hand-fed by his mom while enjoying a Punjabi song playing in the background, is also amusing social media users:

oh to be a fat dog being hand-fed by a brown mom pic.twitter.com/tSJ3PP29e3 — tasmi (@tasmiimlak) February 24, 2020

What do you think of these videos? Let us know using the comments section.