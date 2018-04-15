Gold Shoes, Crystal Tie: Pak Groom's Shaadi Outfit Worth 25 Lakhs Is Viral

Salman Shahid, a businessman from Lahore, wore a blingy gold suit to his Walima - the reception. The gold suit was paired with a matching tie embellished with gold crystals. To match all the golden glory of his suit and tie, there were shoes made out of real gold. Wonder if he stole the bride's thunder with that outfit.
According to several reports, the suit cost the groom 63,000 Pakistan rupees as it came embedded with crystals and jewels. The shoes, made out of 320 grams of real gold, cost a whopping PKR 17 lakh. The price tag of the entire outfit was 25 lakh Pakistan rupees.
When asked why the fancy reception outfit, the groom told a reporter, "I always wanted to wear gold shoes. People wear it around their neck or as a crown. I wanted to tell people that wealth is like the dirt on your feet, it should stay there".
"...and I always wanted to wear gold shoes," he stated one more time.
The groom's glittering wedding outfit has been making the rounds on social media with reactions of amusement as well as disdain.
"One can pay for a surgery by selling one shoe," commented a person on Instagram. Another wrote, "I would like to see what the bride wore if the groom had such nakhrey (tantrums)!"
But with gold shoes in the picture, we want to know if the joota churai ritual went as planned.
