'Girl Power For Green Power': Twitter Celebrates All-Women Teams At Ola, Mahindra

The Ola Futurefactory will employ 10,000 women at full capacity.

Ola and Mahindra are two companies at the forefront of India's burgeoning electric vehicle movement, but there seems to be another factor they have in common. This afternoon, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gave social media users a glimpse of the all-women Ola Futurefactory, where the company aims to build 10 million electric scooters annually by 2022. Bhavish Aggarwal's video celebrating "girl power" at Ola Futurefactory came shortly after Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, applauded the all-women power team that launched the Mahindra Treo electric auto in Nepal.

Bhavish Aggarwal, on Wednesday afternoon, shared a video of women at work in the Ola Futurefactory, where the first group of workers started last month. He had earlier announced that the Futurefactory would employ 10,000 women at full capacity, making it the "world's largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally".

"The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast!" the Ola CEO wrote while sharing the video.

His sneak peek from the women-only factory came a day after Mahindra Electric launched the Treo at its first international destination. Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra had shared a picture from the all-women launch of the electric auto in Nepal. Responding to the pic, Mr Mahindra wrote: "Looks like Woman power = Renewable Energy! That's an electrifying thought..."

Looks like Woman power=Renewable Energy! That's an electrifying thought… https://t.co/emtKIY11n1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2021

Many on Twitter praised Ola and Mahindra's women-empowerment initiatives as a step in the right direction.

This is real women empowerment. — Captain Jackva (@h_coona_matata) October 27, 2021

This is insanely powerful message for gender equality and a better and more inclusive planet — sach (@yogisach1) October 27, 2021

In a statement announcing the Ola Futurefactory in September, Bhavish Aggarwal had said it was the first in a series of initiatives the company would take "to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board."

Earlier this month, online food delivery platform Swiggy had announced a slew of measures for its female delivery partners in an effort to increase the number of women in its delivery fleet. These included two days of paid time-off during periods every month, access to hygienic washrooms and increased safety measures.