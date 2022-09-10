Girl Plays With Fawn Near Waterfall, Internet Likes 'Fairy Tale' Moment

Picture shows a little girl pampering a young fawn near waterfall.

A video, that depicts a fairytale moment, a girl is seen pampering a fawn near a waterfall. The setting makes it look like a scene from a movie and is winning hearts on social media. It reminds the users how lovely the old tales used to be, and shows why nature plays a role in both human and animal happiness.

Like a Disney fairy tail..😊 pic.twitter.com/DLURUwREHp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 9, 2022

Shared by a user named Buitengebieden on Twitter on Saturday, the caption reads, "Like a Disney fairy tale."

The video begins with a little girl sitting on rocks next to a waterfall wearing a light blue frock. A fawn can be seen standing close to the girl and and eating something from her hands. The girl seems happy while the little deer keeps affectionately pressing its mouth into both of her hands. They continue to play together in this manner.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over eight lakh views and more than 37,000 likes on Twitter. Over 3,500 users have re-tweeted the post.

Users have left heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.

"How beautiful the world could be if humans would stop destroying it all," wrote a user.

A second one said, "Little girl is showing what Humanity is supposed to look like. To protect the nature that provides us."

Video of cute little children are frequently shared on social media. Recently, a viral video showed a little boy serving dosa to his mother.

In the video, the woman was seen having dosa, and soon the little boy comes walking towards her with dosa placed on a spatula. When he reaches near her plate, he flips the dosa adorably for her.

The video was shared by a user named Joshiik on Instagram and it amassed over 21.8 million views and more than 1.5 million likes.



