Geminids Meteor Shower 2022: As The Night Sky Glitters, Social Media Explodes With Photos And Videos

The Geminids will be at their peak this year on the nights of December 14 and 15, and they will be visible in India and other parts of the world.

The Geminid meteor shower is the most active meteor shower of the year.

The Geminids meteor shower, which peaks each year in mid-December, is regarded as one of the best and most consistent annual meteor showers. It is a unique astronomical phenomenon that can be enjoyed during the night and predawn hours, according to NASA.

The Geminids Meteor Shower, which is supposed to produce approximately 120 meteors per hour and will be active between November 19 and December 24, 2022, will peak on December 14th.

Many people took to social media to share images and videos of this celestial event. Let's look at some of the best images and videos available on the internet.

Where do meteors originate?

According to the NASA, Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from asteroids. When these objects come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them. Every year, Earth passes through these debris trails, which allow the bits to collide with our atmosphere, where they disintegrate to create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky.

