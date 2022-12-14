Geminids Meteor Shower 2022: As The Night Sky Glitters, Social Media Explodes With Photos And Videos

The Geminid meteor shower is the most active meteor shower of the year.

The Geminids meteor shower, which peaks each year in mid-December, is regarded as one of the best and most consistent annual meteor showers. It is a unique astronomical phenomenon that can be enjoyed during the night and predawn hours, according to NASA.

The Geminids Meteor Shower, which is supposed to produce approximately 120 meteors per hour and will be active between November 19 and December 24, 2022, will peak on December 14th.

Many people took to social media to share images and videos of this celestial event. Let's look at some of the best images and videos available on the internet.

Take a look at these:

Last night's Geminids Meteor Shower observed from Siesta Key, Florida! 🌠🏝



Photo sent in by: Craig Sheffield pic.twitter.com/pkIm6YMFCV — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) December 14, 2022

Look to the skies! 🌟 It's time for the #Geminids meteor shower! 🌠 The 2022 showers will peak on the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14, making those hours the best time for viewing.



Happy stargazing!



Credit: Jess Loso (Winnipeg, Manitoba) pic.twitter.com/xAk4XgXFiZ — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) December 13, 2022

#Geminids meteor shower ☄️



Missed two bright fireballs while I was getting set up and the wind was so strong I had to shield the tripod with my car. pic.twitter.com/cNM3nKjmSq — Brad Perry (@bradjperry) December 14, 2022

If you've got clear skies, tonight is the peak of the Geminids - the best meteor shower of the year with upwards of 120 meteors per hour. Should be pretty badass! pic.twitter.com/U3D6r6pOED — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) December 14, 2022

Where do meteors originate?

According to the NASA, Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from asteroids. When these objects come around the sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them. Every year, Earth passes through these debris trails, which allow the bits to collide with our atmosphere, where they disintegrate to create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky.

Featured Video Of The Day Janhvi Kapoor Joined By Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Awatramani On The Red Carpet