AI Pics Of Lord Ganesh At An International Art Fair Stuns Internet

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) always has some bizarre yet fascinating take on things. This powerful technology is definitely changing the world around us and redefining our perception of reality. Artists across the globe are using several AI tools to produce unique and unimaginable results that instantly capture the internet's attention. Now, as Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh, is being celebrated across the country, an artist used an artificial intelligence program to reimagine Ganesh installations at 'Art Basel' - an international art fair staged annually in Switzerland.

Taking to Instagram, artist Jayesh Sachdev posted a series of AI-generated images of the Hindu god. "My Ganesha Installations at 'Art Basil' are blowing up," he wrote in the caption of his post. Mr Sachdev also shared a small note on "Divine love". "It is that kind of space, that little space of longing, whether it is in something like romantic love, or whether it's in something like divine love. You know, that kind of search for something that's not quite in your grasp. It's a very powerful place to explore as an artist, because it's not necessarily sad," he wrote.

Take a look at the images below:

Needless to say, Mr Sachdev's post garnered a lot of traction on social media. Shared just 3 days ago, the post already accumulated over 145,000 likes and several comments.

The artwork even caught the attention of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. "Phenomenal!!!!!!" he commented along with green heart emojis.

"Fantastic display of vibrant ganesha. This also has an expression through material of taking newer forms!!" wrote one user. "This is incredible! I wish I could see this installation in person! You've truly outdone yourself. Kudos!" said another.

Also Read | Chinese Toddler's Cooking Skills Will Leave You Amazed

"Mind boggling and adorable, Ganeshji is such a cute god n these colour suit oh personality the best," commented a third user. "It's so incredibly mesmerising, the colors the scale and the technique . Wow," added another.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav is celebrated across the country with immense enthusiasm. Devotees mark this 10-day long festival by installing Lord Ganesh's idol in their homes and public places. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.