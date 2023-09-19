This Unique Ganesh Pandal In Chennai Features A Model Of Chandrayaan-3 Rocket

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began across India on Tuesday

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm and fervour to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The 10-day festival began across India on Tuesday with several pictures and videos showing idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in homes and at pandals. One of the most sought-after themes this year is Chandrayaan-3, India's successful mission to the moon.

In Chennai, a special pandal inspired by ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission has been erected in Kilkattalai, mesmerising space lovers. A video that has surfaced on social media shows a model of a Chandrayaan-3 rocket placed next to the idol of Lord Ganesha. The miniature model even takes off emitting flames and smoke, resembling a rocket launch.

A user on X shared the video with a caption, that reads, ''ISRO is yet to provide a statement at this moment.''

Watch the video here:

ISRO yet to provide any statement at the moment pic.twitter.com/YRHMfdyEHM — sbider-man (@saiboihours) September 18, 2023

Internet users loved the creative idea and appreciated the designer. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''ISRO taking space technology closure to all Indian households. This is phenomenal and will inspire a lot of young minds. And that's encouraging as you never know a small idea can bring a huge change. More power to #ISRO.''

Another commented, ''ISRO is reaching new heights.'' A third added, "I knew there would be rockets this Ganesh Chaturthi, but I expected them to be simple imitations. These are impressive.''

Not just Chennai, several other cities across the country have incorporated the theme of space into their celebrations and erected pandals based around India's successful Moon mission.

Ganesh Chaturthi is marked with the installation of Ganesh's clay idols in homes and public places. The 10-day-long festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.