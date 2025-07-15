From Ridicule To Fame: Japan's 'Longest Chin' YouTuber Spreads Self-Love

A Japanese man, known as Jonouchi, has gained fame on social media by embracing his unique feature - an abnormally long chin, according to South China Morning Post. Once the subject of ridicule and rejection, Jonouchi has turned his chin into a personal brand, attracting over 750,000 followers across platforms.

His YouTube channel, where he proudly refers to himself as the "YouTuber with the world's longest chin", has nearly 350,000 subscribers.

Jonouchi's chin began growing unusually around age five, and he faced teasing and self-doubt. However, he has now found success and promotes self-love, inspiring others with his confidence.

However, he chose to embrace the "flaw" and turn it into his personal brand on social media.He now proudly showcases his chin and hopes to inspire others to embrace their differences, as per SCMP.

He even jokes about another personal "flaw", saying: "I am only 168cm tall; if someone could give me just 2cm more, I would be thrilled."

His story sparked a lively online discussion.

One online observer in Japan said: "The angle of his chin is so unique. Future archaeologists might think he was a new species of human."

"I think most people like this are kind. They have probably experienced hurtful comments, and the more pain a person endures, the kinder they become," said another.

A third person added: "I want to see an increase in his subscribers, not chins."

The story was also popular on mainland social media.

One online observer said: "He could be related to Zhu Yunwen, the Jianwen Emperor of China."