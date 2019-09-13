Friday The 13th: Spooky Posts Flood Twitter On 'Day Of Bad Luck'

Friday the 13th: Spooky posts have taken over social media today.

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky date in Western superstition. The day is considered to be a day of bad luck - a belief further strengthened by the popular 'Friday the 13th' series of horror films. The series, where the protagonist Jason Voorhees is a mask-wearing psychotic killer who goes on a murderous rampage, is credited with fueling superstitions around Friday the 13th.

A school of thought also believes that the fear of Friday the 13th stem from early Christianity, while others say it has its roots in anti-paganism.

This year, Friday the 13th will be extra spooky, according to some. This is because a full moon will appear on Friday the 13th for the first time in over a decade. As people brace for the 'day of bad luck', here is a look at some of the reactions it has given rise to. See for yourself eerie posts that have flooded Twitter from spooked-out users on this Friday the 13th:

day before Friday the 13th and I see this 😱:#FridayThe13th#WritingCommunitypic.twitter.com/yUbwy3vkZs — Patrick Bohan 📚☕️ (@PKBohan) September 13, 2019

It's Friday 13th. It's a full moon tonight.

Today is going to be an interesting one isn't it? — Clare Hemsworth (@CiaraCobb) September 13, 2019

getting ready for his big day #FridayThe13thpic.twitter.com/1dh9WODGQn — MIKI the real slim ratty 🎤🐀 (@miki_the_creep) September 13, 2019

I just realized next Friday is Friday the 13th...AND a full moon. Expecting some activity, even if it's just horrible mood swings on my part. #FridayThe13th#fullmoonpic.twitter.com/9h0GMHqyJA — Good Luck Sleeping Podcast (@GLSleeping) September 6, 2019

When you realize #FridayThe13th is knocking at the door! pic.twitter.com/PhN7C4wllt — matte (Matt Cote) (@m77oz) September 11, 2019

However, it is not all horror on social media. A lot of light-hearted posts on Friday the 13th are also here to help you laugh through the day

Me when I realize this Friday is #FridayThe13th 👀 pic.twitter.com/DKYr6OGarF — Christina Patterson (@cpatt44) September 10, 2019

Me getting ready for class on #FridayThe13th , knowing something's going to go wrong. pic.twitter.com/4OEGpkbWw3 — CelticHybrid (@celtic_hybrid) September 10, 2019

Do you have an irrational fear of third Friday the 13th? If yes, then you are not alone. Thousands of people across the world have what has now been termed as "friggatriskaidekaphobia".

How are you spending this Friday the 13th? Let us know using the comments section.

