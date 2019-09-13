Friday The 13th: Spooky Posts Flood Twitter On 'Day Of Bad Luck'

A full moon will appear on Friday the 13th for the first time in over a decade.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 13, 2019 12:19 IST
Friday the 13th: Spooky posts have taken over social media today.


Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky date in Western superstition. The day is considered to be a day of bad luck - a belief further strengthened by the popular 'Friday the 13th' series of horror films. The series, where the protagonist Jason Voorhees is a mask-wearing psychotic killer who goes on a murderous rampage, is credited with fueling superstitions around Friday the 13th.

A school of thought also believes that the fear of Friday the 13th stem from early Christianity, while others say it has its roots in anti-paganism.

This year, Friday the 13th will be extra spooky, according to some. This is because a full moon will appear on Friday the 13th for the first time in over a decade. As people brace for the 'day of bad luck', here is a look at some of the reactions it has given rise to. See for yourself eerie posts that have flooded Twitter from spooked-out users on this Friday the 13th:

However, it is not all horror on social media. A lot of light-hearted posts on Friday the 13th are also here to help you laugh through the day

Do you have an irrational fear of third Friday the 13th? If yes, then you are not alone. Thousands of people across the world have what has now been termed as "friggatriskaidekaphobia".

How are you spending this Friday the 13th? Let us know using the comments section.

