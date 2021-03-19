Four Women Attack Restaurant Employees In Shocking Video

Four women were filmed attacking restaurant workers in a shocking video.

Dramatic footage released on Wednesday shows four women attacking employees of a restaurant in Florida. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said "punches were thrown" during the altercation and one of the four women grabbed money from the cash register before driving off.

The shocking attack and robbery was captured on camera at the drive-through lane of a Popeyes restaurant in Palm Beach County, reports Local 10.

It began when a women inside a silver Nissan Sentra car got into a verbal argument with the cashier. It's not clear what the argument was about, but it quickly escalated into a physical brawl. The woman allegedly spat at the cashier, while three other women got out of the car and joined the first in attacking restaurant employees.

Police say that one woman grabbed money from the register before fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a cell phone camera by another customer at the drive-through, as per the New York Post.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released footage of the attack in an attempt to identify the women. "Does anyone recognize these 4 women who attacked employees in the drive thru at Popeyes on Seacrest Blvd around 1pm today?" they wrote.

Does anyone recognize these 4 women who attacked employees in the drive thru at Popeyes on Seacrest Blvd around 1pm today? Punches were thrown and one grabbed money from the register. pic.twitter.com/FJsIcJHyWS — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 17, 2021

"This is just sad, I don't know what would drive anyone to behave like this," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Shouldn't be hard to find.... you have the license plate right there," another pointed out.

"This investigation is still very active and ongoing," a spokeswoman for the police department said.