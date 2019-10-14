With Fortnite Down For Hours, Gamers Cope With Memes

A black hole is the only thing Fortnite players can see right now, along with a big red exit button

Offbeat | Written by (with inputs from IANS) | Updated: October 14, 2019 16:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
With Fortnite Down For Hours, Gamers Cope With Memes

Fortnite's blackout has inspired many amusing memes.


One of the biggest and most popular games in the world has been down for hours - and stunned gamers are using memes to cope with the blackout. According to Daily Mail, 5.5 million gamers were left dumbfounded on Sunday as the 10th season of Fortnite went out with a bang.

The Fortnite YouTube channel had a livestream of the event that shows the explosion which blew up the landscape in the game and dragged all of the players into a black hole. More than 5.5 million people watched the event, titled "The End", on YouTube and Amazon's Twitch video-game platform.

It is believed that Fortnite will return with a rebooted version featuring a brand new map. But as for now, the black hole is the only thing players can see right now, along with a big red exit button. Take a look at some of the memes that Fortnite blackout has inspired:

Servers are still down and developer Epic has gone dark on social media, deleting more than 12,000 tweets on the Fortnite Twitter account, aside from the link to the stream of the black hole, CNET reported. They also added that season 11 of Fortnite will most likely still happen as Epic has released multiple updates about it.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fortnitefortnite memesfortnite down

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jammu KashmirMauSensexRajasthanUttar PradeshEconomics Nobel PrizeRaghuram RajanPM ModiIRCTCElection 2019Karwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusSky is Pink

................................ Advertisement ................................