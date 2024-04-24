Former Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Stunned By South African Schoolboy's Rugby Kick

Kevin Pietersen tagged professional rugby player Beauden Barrett in his post.

Kevin Pietersen, a former England cricket captain, expressed his amazement on social media after seeing a video of a South African schoolboy nailing an incredible rugby kick.

The video, originally shared by a user named Darren, showed the young player launching the ball from a far distance during a match. Darren estimated the kick to be 75 metres, though some viewers debated the exact distance, suggesting it be closer to 65 metres.

Darren wrote in the caption, "Just a South African schoolboy slotting a 75-metre kick."

Pietersen, clearly impressed, retweeted the video, calling it "This might be the best goal kick I've ever seen on a rugby field. Is this real???" He even tagged Beauden Barrett, a renowned New Zealand rugby player, asking, "How's this?"

This might be the best goal kick I've ever seen on a rugby field.

Is it real???!



cc @beaudenbarrett how's this? https://t.co/jPfaVTYxo3 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2024

The video gained significant traction, garnering nearly 300,000 views and close to 500 likes within a day. Social media users chimed in with their reactions, with many praising the young athlete's talent.

"Rugby is played in South Africa and New Zealand much like cricket is played or watched in India," commented a user.

"Nice to see schoolboy rugby is still traditional in South Africa. Well done, lightie kicker. When you're 18, guess you'll be kicking 75 metres plus," wrote another user.

A third user who commented to say that he was present during this kick was hit wrote, "Yes, it's real! I was there. Menlo Park U16A vs. Kempton Hoer @ Eldoraigne in PTA. Menlo just won the match. The boy is from Menlo."