Forest Officer Shares Video Of Rare Persian Leopards Captured By Trap Camera

The Persian Leopards are endangered species currently.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts and videos about wildlife, took to X to share incredible footage of a Persian leopard family. The footage was captured by a trap camera, set up by Naryn T Rosen, a conservationist from Turkmenistan.

Notably, The Persian leopards, the largest of the leopard subspecies, are endangered species currently and face a threat of extinction. There are less than a thousand adults on the planet.

''When a Persian Leopard family decided to make a home in front of a trap camera. The best thing you will watch. Credits to @NarynTR for raising awareness about them,'' the video was captioned.

The rare footage video showed a Persian leopard family of four resting and spending time with each other. The video also captured the adorable voices of the leopard cubs. Internet users loved the beautiful video and posted a variety of comments.

Describing the role of trap cameras in animal conservation efforts, Mr Kawan wrote, ''Such camera trap documentations help in understanding & monitoring species in a better way. We have dozens of such documentation from our own reserve. For example below Indian leopard was radio-collared. This is being tracked for movement etc. captured by a camera trap. Use of technology for conservation.''

According to WWF, a camera trap is simply a digital camera connected to an infrared sensor, which can see objects that are moving, like animals. They are meant to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitats, species location, population sizes, and how species are interacting.

When an animal moves past the sensor it causes the camera to fire, recording an image or video to the memory card for later retrieval.