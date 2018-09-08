For Serena Williams, A Moving Tribute From Husband Ahead Of US Open Final

The heartwarming video has left many moved.

Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion, is all set to try and win her seventh US Open title when she takes on Japan's Naomi Osaka in the final on September 9. To celebrate the tennis star's return to the US Open final, a year after giving birth to daughter, Olympia, Serena's husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has shared a heartwarming video that's left many moved. The video, posted some 15 hours ago on social media, is a montage of home videos that capture precious moments of Serena with Olympia and snippets of an interview post her last match.

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up," writes Alexis on Instagram. "She's passionate and unrelenting and the most inspiring person I know."

This time last year, Serena was in the midst of four post-natal surgeries following a difficult delivery, reports AFP. The video begins by showing a clip in which an interviewer tells Serena: "A year ago, you were not here..." The video then goes on to show Serena in the hospital with her newborn.

"A year ago I was fighting for my life in the hospital after I had the baby," says Serena in the video. "Every time I step out on this court I'm so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport."

The video perfectly captures Serena's journey from the hospital back to the tennis court.

Watch the moving video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 3.3 lakh views and more than 1.1 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. People have posted some heartwarming comments on the video.

"So inspiring. Never give in, never give up, and recover if and when you get down! I've been watching Serena Williams and Venus Williams play the game of tennis since their 1st Grand Slam. You both are simply amazing! Alexis Ohanian you are a fantastic partner to this phenomenal woman!" says one Instagram user. "She is pure grace. She helps us all to believe that beauty is defined by your soul, your fire and your scars. She is the reflection of all things that women fight each day to be. A beautiful tribute," says another.

Tell us what you think of the video using the comments section.