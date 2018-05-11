For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding, Sweet Tribute From Lego

The wedding scene replica stars the happy couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but also includes miniature models of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man (and elder brother) Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We couldn't help but notice the absence of a certain Royal baby: Prince Louis, who was born on April 23.
Lego revealed that the whole scene took 11 people 752 hours to build and is made up of almost 60,000 Lego blocks.
CommentsOne photo even shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle riding in a carriage drawn by horses.
"An intricately designed mini Ascot Landau carriage, made from 1,500 LEGO bricks can also be spotted travelling down the miniature Long Walk (complete with two mini 200 LEGO brick horses), perfectly recreating the real life procession in miniature LEGO form," says the company.
The real life procession, of course, will take place on May 19. The two will marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The royal palace has announced that 600 guests are invited to attend the marriage ceremony itself in St George's Chapel, as well as the reception luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Castle, reports news agency AFP.
A reception will also be held for 200 guests later in the evening by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles. It will take place at Frogmore House, about a kilometre from the wedding site.
