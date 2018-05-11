For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding, Sweet Tribute From Lego

Britain's Prince Harry will marry American actor Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19

The Lego display shows Britain's Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle with their families (AFP)

With just over a week to go before Britain's Prince Harry marries American actor Meghan Markle, you could say excitement ahead of the Royal wedding has reached fever pitch. On Wednesday, the amusement park Legoland Windsor Resort, in east of London, unveiled its take on the Royal wedding scene complete with a Lego Windsor Castle made entirely of Lego blocks. Nearly 60,000 Lego blocks, that is. The miniature model - which features Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle dressed in their wedding finery - was built by a team of 11 model-makers over 750 hours.

The wedding scene replica stars the happy couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but also includes miniature models of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh along with best man (and elder brother) Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We couldn't help but notice the absence of a certain Royal baby: Prince Louis, who was born on April 23.
 
royal wedding lego afp 650 1

A Legoland employee puts a Lego model of Meghan Markle next to her husband-to-be, Prince Harry (AFP)

Lego revealed that the whole scene took 11 people 752 hours to build and is made up of almost 60,000 Lego blocks.

One photo even shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle riding in a carriage drawn by horses. 
 
royal wedding lego afp 650 2

A Lego display shows Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle in their carriage for their wedding day procession (AFP)

"An intricately designed mini Ascot Landau carriage, made from 1,500 LEGO bricks can also be spotted travelling down the miniature Long Walk (complete with two mini 200 LEGO brick horses), perfectly recreating the real life procession in miniature LEGO form," says the company.

The real life procession, of course, will take place on May 19. The two will marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
 
royal wedding lego afp 650 3

Lego models of Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle are photographed at Legoland in Windsor (AFP)

The royal palace has announced that 600 guests are invited to attend the marriage ceremony itself in St George's Chapel, as well as the reception luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Castle, reports news agency AFP.
 
prince harry meghan markle reuters

Prince Harry and US actor Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (Reuters/File)

A reception will also be held for 200 guests later in the evening by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles. It will take place at Frogmore House, about a kilometre from the wedding site.

