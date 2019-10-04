Florida Man Celebrates 93rd Birthday By Swimming In Ocean For The First Time

Howard Fisher celebrated his 93rd birthday at the beach.

A Florida man celebrated his 93rd birthday by swimming in the ocean for the first time. Howard Fisher has been living in the Sunshine State for two decades, but he never went to the beach there. On Sunday, he finally took a take a trip to Anna Maria Island with the help of his daughter, Sandra Fisher Van Nostrand.

"Sandra, isn't it ironic? I have lived here 20 years and never once went in the ocean ... now I think I might like to but I can't," Howard told his daughter, according to CBS News. Sandra said she would make sure her father went to the beach.

"I guess he never went to the beach because he wasn't motivated at the time!" Sandra told Fox News. "By the time he decided to go, he is now 93 - and needed my help."

So Sandra, who lives in Alabama, visited her father for his birthday, and together they went to the Anna Maria Island on the Gulf of Mexico. They loaned a wheelchair from the Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe for the visit,

Pics from their outing that Sandra posted to Facebook show them swimming in the ocean. In the photos, Howard is seen with a big smile on his face.

Since being shared online on Tuesday, the pics have gone viral with hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

"This is the best thing I've seen on social media in a while," wrote one person. "So amazing! What a great memory," said another.

"He loved the ocean," Sandra told CBS News. "He kept saying, 'Isn't this great! Look at the sky and the clouds and the water!'"

