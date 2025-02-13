Flipkart Valentine's Day Sale 2025: Big Discounts On iPhone 16, iPhone 15, And More

Flipkart has launched its Valentine's Day Sale 2025 in celebration of Valentine's Day with great discounts on many products, including the latest Apple iPhones. The sale has been going on since February 7 and will continue till February 14, 2025, and this is a fantastic chance for people who want to buy an iPhone at discounted prices.

Flipkart Valentine's Day Sale 2025: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Offers

The new iPhone models, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, are included in the offer, with the iPhone 16 Plus now available at Rs 78,999, down from a discount of Rs 11,000. Bank of Baroda credit cardholders can also enjoy an additional discount of Rs 5,000, taking the price to Rs 74,000. Buyers can also get up to Rs 7,000 off by trading in an old iPhone. For those interested in instalment schemes, Flipkart provides no-cost EMI schemes beginning at Rs 12,333 a month for the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 Plus.

Flipkart Valentine's Day Sale 2025: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 14 Offers

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 64,999, while the iPhone 15 Plus is available for Rs 68,999, making them more affordable options for budget-conscious buyers. Additionally, the iPhone 14, launched in 2022, is available at a reduced price of Rs 53,999, providing a more economical choice for those seeking a high-quality iPhone.

With these exciting discounts, Flipkart's Valentine's Day Sale is the ideal opportunity to purchase a new iPhone without breaking the bank.