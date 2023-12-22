Flipkart Reacts After X User Reveals Her Unpleasant Experience With Delivery Agent

The X user's post has accumulated more than 67,000 views.

A social media user recently detailed her unpleasant experience with Flipkart and vowed never to order from the e-commerce company. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, user Deity (@gharkakabutar) shared a recent instance where a Flipkart delivery executive lashed out at her father over a delay in communication of the one-time password (OTP) at the time of delivery. In a short post, she revealed that when her father was unable to find the 4-digit code on his phone at the time of delivery, the company agent got angry at him and started to talk rudely.

The OTP typically needs to be given to the delivery executive to ensure the package does not fall into the wrong hands. In the woman's instance, when her father ordered something and wasn't able to share the code on time, the delivery agent lashed out saying, “'Kuch aata nahi hai toh order kyun karte ho!' (Why order stuff if you don't know how to do anything!)”.

“Dad ordered something from Flipkart and he wasn't able to find the otp on his phone so the delivery guy got angry at him and said ‘Kuch aata nahi hai toh order kyun karte ho!'” the user wrote. “Never ordering anything from them again. This is not how you talk to customers,” she added.

Deity's post soon caught Flipkart's attention. Replying to her, the company apologised for the executive's misconduct. “We take such incidents very seriously and are deeply sorry to hear about the executive's misconduct. Give us a chance to fix this by sharing your order details via DM to keep your Flipkart account information safe,” Flipkart wrote.

We take such incidents very seriously and are deeply sorry to hear about the executive's misconduct. Give us a chance to fix this by sharing your order details via DM to keep your Flipkart account information safe. https://t.co/lE2Sm2ajfD — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) December 21, 2023

However, even after the apology, the X post quickly gathered several angry reactions from users as well. Many called out Flipkart's poor customer policies. “Being rude to the elderly is the worst thing one can do. Customer or no customer one should have basic respect at least,” wrote one user. “Flipkart does so much scam and then don't give you your money back. So poor customer service. Better to buy from other appliances,” commented another.

“People have this mentality of demeaning others whenever possible, sad that it happened with uncle too,” expressed a third. “Very sad to hear, never ordering anything from @Flipkart now,” added another.

The X user's post has accumulated more than 67,000 views and hundreds of reactions.

