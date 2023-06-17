Flight Door Opens Mid-Air In Brazil, Terrifying Video Is Viral

"Rather scary!" commented a person.

In a horrifying video going viral on the internet, a plane's cargo door opened mid-air in Brazil. The terrifying moment, captured by a passenger on the flight shows people sitting inside the airplane with heavy winds blowing. Eventually, as the passenger pans the camera, one can see the missing door. As per reports, Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry was onboard the flight along with his teammates. The video was recorded on a Brazilian airliner travelling from Sao Luis to Salvador on June 12.

It also appears that luggage and instruments were stacked by the door which was blown up in the small passenger aircraft. At one point in the video, clouds can be seen beneath the aircraft. However, the striking moment of the video is the fact that the passengers appeared calm though strong winds and objects were flapping around them. No injuries have been reported so far.

The aircraft of Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry safely lands at São Luís Airport after the cargo door opens in flight. pic.twitter.com/VIx79ABtdX — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 14, 2023

The horrifying video was shared by Breaking Aviation News & Videos. "The aircraft of Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry safely lands at Sao Luis Airport after the cargo door opens in flight," reads the caption of the flight.

"The Embraer-110 operated by NHR Taxi Aereo was transporting Tierry and his band members after a show in Sao Luis, Maranhao, when the incident occurred," said another tweet.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.4 lakh views and 847 likes.

"I'm beyond shocked everyone just stood very calm including the cameraman," said a user.

"Mans still looking out the window like he ain't got a whole open door to look out of!!!!!!" remarked a user.

Another user added, "Must have been quite a breezy ride."

