Flight Attendant Scolds Passenger For Knitting, Triggers Social Media Debate

A passenger aboard a US flight was scolded mid-flight after she brought her knitting needles for some embroidery work, according to a report in the New York Post. The woman named Brittany, who routinely posts knitting content on her social media platforms, shared the video explaining that she had been told that she could not knit.

Posting the video of her knitting bag under the seat, Britanny wrote: "Staring at my knitting in jail because the flight attendant told me to put it away after telling me to 'think about if I would really want to be holding needles if there was an emergency."

She added that the treatment meted out by the flight attendant was a "first for her" and that she did not get to finish knitting her sock on the flight. The cabin crew member told Brittany to consider whether she'd want to be holding needles if there was an emergency.

However, Brittany argued that the flight attendant could have been gentler in approach. "If she wasn't comfortable with the needles, that's fine, but I didn't appreciate her condescending approach," she said.

Social media reacts

The video divided the internet, with some sharing Brittany's frustration while others pointed out that the flight attendant was right to be concerned about needles.

"The TSA says they are allowed if they meet certain criteria. Perhaps the flight attendant only thinks they know everything," said one user, while another added: "Last time I checked, knitting needles had points and were made of metal. Might as well call them daggers."

A third commented:"I bring small plastic knitting needles on flights and work on small projects. I've always had nice friendly interactions with flight attendants about what I'm knitting."

According to the TSA site, knitting needles are permitted in both carry-on and checked luggage. However, the agency notes that any "sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors."