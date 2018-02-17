Fight Breaks Out On Plane. Reason? Passenger Who Wouldn't Stop Farting The Transavia Airlines plane had to be diverted after a fight broke out mid-air

A low-cost Dutch airlines plane flying from Dubai to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in Vienna after a fight broke out mid-air, forcing the crew to intervene. According to multiple media reports, the reason for the fight was a passenger who wouldn't stop farting.The Daily Mail , quoting local newspaper De Telegraaf , reports that a Transavia Airlines flight made the unscheduled stop in Austria after two Dutch men objected to a flatulent co-passenger. Despite their pleas and complaints to the plane's crew, the man reportedly continued to fart. It's unclear whether the passenger had a medical condition that caused the flatulence. When he allegedly refused to stop, a fight broke out.That's when the pilot decided to land in Vienna, reporting "passengers on the rampage." Austrian police entered the cabin on landing and escorted four passengers off the plane. According to The Mirror , a police spokesperson confirmed that "a passenger suffering from wind who was not attempting to restrain himself" was at the centre of the matter. The spokesperson also said that two women sitting in the same row as the two angry Dutchmen were escorted off the plane. It's unclear what happened to the passenger who was farting.Local media quotes a spokesperson for Transavia Airlines as saying that the four passengers were banned from the airlines and would have to make alternate arrangements to get from Vienna to Amsterdam.Click for more trending news