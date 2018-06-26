Man Tries To Kiss Reporter On Live TV. Her Reaction Has Internet Cheering

She immediately ducked to avoid the man and gave him a piece of her mind while the camera still rolled.
"Don't do this! Never do this again," she shouted at the man, who can be heard apologising in the clip. "Don't do this, I don't allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect," she said in the clip that is now viral.
The channel posted the clip to highlight the incident
Lamentvel: torcedor tenta beijar reprter Julia Guimares antes do jogo entre Japo e Senegal em Ecaterimburgo. Hoje o @showdavida exibe reportagem sobre assédio contra mulheres na Rssia pic.twitter.com/UpuF1KtNf9— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) June 24, 2018
The reporter took to Twitter and said, "It's hard to find the words ... Luckily, I have never experienced this in Brazil. Over here it has happened twice. Sad! Shameful!"
The clip soon began circulating on Twitter where people praised her for her firm yet restrained response to the man.
Great response from Brazilian TV journalist Julia Guimaraes of Sportv to unacceptable behaviour. Not easy to show such restraint in the face of harassment. pic.twitter.com/eFVZz6gdMA— Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 24, 2018
suddenly I feel this deep love for Julia Guimaraes and I'm not sure who she is https://t.co/QSuKKWXuGo— Agus (@thatwasout) June 26, 2018
Retweet the heck out of this, well played Julia Guimaraes https://t.co/JuXfgRhPIm— jwtm (@gbinpaxil) June 25, 2018
Viva Julia Guimaraes! She handled this so well. "Don't do this.......I don't allow it.....never do this to a woman" https://t.co/hnlHRkrzf0— Katrina Buchanan (@MsKinLondon) June 25, 2018
This, however isn't the first such instance at World Cup. Recently, a German TV correspondent, Julieth Gonzales Theran, was groped on air by a Russian fan in the city of Saransk. After widespread condemnation, including from the channel, the fan apologised to the correspondent.
