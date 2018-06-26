Fake World Cup Trophies Used To Smuggle Cocaine, Marijuana Police have 'cracked' down on a gang smuggling drugs

Share EMAIL PRINT Replica trophies were used to smuggle drugs into Argentina.



According to the

En #LaMatanza detuvimos una banda narco que traficaba cocana, paco y marihuana en réplicas de la copa del mundo. pic.twitter.com/7dvcB26wd0 - Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) June 22, 2018

suggest that two women and four men were arrested in connection with the smuggling. Police also seized two firearms and two vehicles allegedly used to distribute the drugs.



The FIFA World Cup craze has led to an increase in World Cup merchandise being used to smuggle illegal drugs. According to









Click for more





Police in Argentina have 'cracked' down on a gang using replica FIFA World Cup trophies to smuggle drugs. Buenos Aires Security Minister Cristian Ritondo tweeted photos showing the souvenir replicas of the Jules Rimet trophies that were used to smuggle marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash into Argentina.According to the Sydney Morning Herald , members of a gang called "Narcos de la Copa" managed to stuff 10 kilograms of cocaine into replica World Cup trophies. They also found 20 kg of marijuana and 1800 doses of crack cocaine, along with nearly $15,000 dollars. Reports suggest that two women and four men were arrested in connection with the smuggling. Police also seized two firearms and two vehicles allegedly used to distribute the drugs. The FIFA World Cup craze has led to an increase in World Cup merchandise being used to smuggle illegal drugs. According to Global News , Colombian police seized 14 team jerseys that that were laced with a substance that turns into cocaine when treated.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter