February Calendar 2025: List Of Important Days, Events

February 2025 will be full of significant national and international events, celebrations, fairs, and campaigns. The month will focus on different causes, cultures, and achievements, which will give an opportunity to reflect, celebrate, and unite across the globe. This month is full of observances that create awareness about health, environmental protection, and unity across the world.

The month of February begins with Union Budget and Indian Coast Guard Day on the 1st, while World Wetlands Day and RA Awareness Day take place on February 2. International Development Week falls on the first week of February.

February is also a month of cultural festivals. The Surajkund Crafts Mela begins on February 7, showcasing India's rich handicraft heritage. The Taj Mahotsav, a celebration of Indian culture and craftsmanship, takes place from February 17 to 27.

Health awareness is a major focus in February. World Cancer Day is observed on February 4, while National Deworming Day and World Pulses Day fall on February 10. International Epilepsy Day is also observed on February 10.

Other notable events in February include Valentine's Day on February 14, World Radio Day on February 13, and National Science Day on February 28.

February also marks important anniversaries, including the birthdays of Sarojini Naidu and Abraham Lincoln and the death anniversaries of Baba Amte and Veer Savarkar.

Overall, February 2025 is a month that offers something for everyone, with a diverse range of events and observances that promote awareness, celebration, and global unity.