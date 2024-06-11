Father's Day 2024: Date, History And Wishes To Mark The Day

Father's Day: You can make a variety of plans to make the day a memorable one.

For every child, their dad is their superhero. He is a saviour who never asks for a favour in return. They act as not only our parents but also take on the mantle of our mentor, guide, friend and cheerleader. To celebrate the superhero of our lives, Father's Day will be marked on the third Sunday of June. You can make a variety of plans to make the day a memorable one. From baking a cake or taking him shopping, there is a lot that can be done to make him feel all the more special.

Date

There is no specific date for the Father's Day celebration. Most countries mark the day in June. This year, Father's Day falls on June 16 in India.

However, in countries like Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, Father's Day is celebrated on March 19. In Thailand, celebrations of Father's Day are held on December 5, which is the birthday of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while Taiwan celebrates the occasion on August 8.

History

The day was a one-time commemoration in 1908 after a mining mishap in West Virginia's Fairmount took the lives of 362 men. Later, in 1909, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, wanted to establish a day specific for male parents, similar to Mother's Day. Her idea was successful as the local church, the shopkeepers, the YMCA and government officials came to support her, as per History.com. With this, the first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. Eventually, the holiday spread across the United States and is now observed globally on the third Sunday of June.

Wishes

Father, you are the best. You are better than the rest. I am blessed to have you The best Dad through and through.

You've been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father's Day from your daughter.

Dad, you're the first person I turn to when I have a question or need some advice. Thank you for always answering.

I am so grateful to have a dad who is as wonderful as you. Thank you for everything. Happy Father's Day!

There's no better role model than you, Dad. Happy Father's Day

There were times in my life when I didn't understand but you always took the time to help me and be there for me. Thank you!