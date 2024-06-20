Fashion Influencer Records Gunfire Sound During Tutorial That Killed Her Brother

Rebecca Olugbemi, while filming a makeup tutorial in her Odenton home, captured the shocking sounds of gunfire outside.

Police have yet to disclose further details or suspects in the ongoing investigation.

A Maryland social media video creator, Rebecca Olugbemi, experienced a horrifying ordeal on Monday night. While filming a makeup tutorial at around 9:45 pm, the clip captured the sounds of gunfire erupting outside her Odenton home, according to The New York Post. 

The video, obtained by a reporter, shows Olugbemi showcasing a skincare product when the barrage of gunshots abruptly stops her mid-sentence, her eyes widening in shock.

Tragically, Anne Arundel police later confirmed that the gunfire was directed at Olugbemi's 27-year-old brother, Isaiah Olugbemi, who was fatally shot outside their residence. The makeup tutorial was cut short as a result of the incident. No further details about the shooting or a possible suspect have been released by the police at this time.

Isaiah suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"I just want people to know that my brother was a great father and a great man," Daniel Olugbemi told NBC Washington. "He just wanted to be nothing but a great boxer."

Isaiah Olugbemi had just come home from the gym when he was shot and killed on Meadowmist Way.

His sister Rebecca Olugbemi was filming a makeup video at the time, and the gunfire is heard in the background.

