Family Of Bears Take Over Man's Car And The Pics Are Hilarious

A man found three bear cubs playing in his car.

A man in Tennessee, USA, was recently shocked to find that a family of bears had taken over his car. Chad Morris, who is the owner of CMO BarberShop in Owensboro according to 14 News, took to Facebook to share hilarious pics of three bear cubs playing inside his vehicle while their mother lurked nearby.

Mr Morris told 14 News that he was in complete disbelief when he spotted the family of bears making themselves at home in his car. "I was telling my friends, I want to see a bear, I want to see a bear you know?" he said. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like nah, I'll pass."

Take a look at his post below:

Mr Morris' post on Facebook has collected over 300 'shares' and has made many laugh out loud.

"Aww! They are too cute!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Omg. I love it!! Coolest thing ever," said another, adding laughing face emojis to her comment. "I'm cracking up," a third added.

