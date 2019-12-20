Family Adopts Malnourished Dog That Wandered Into Their Home

Suzy found a forever home by simply wandering into it.

A Pennsylvania family has adopted a malnourished stray dog that wandered into their home. On Saturday, Jack Jokinen woke up to find the dog inside his home while all the windows and doors were closed. A puzzled Mr Jokinen shared a picture of the pooch, who was later named Suzy, on Twitter. "I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here," he wrote.

"I went downstairs, and on the first floor, in the middle of our house, there was sitting what looked to be like a cold, wet puppy," Mr Jokinen said. "The front door was locked, the back door was locked, windows closed, everything. There was kind of this mystery puppy, in our house, and we had no idea how it got here," he said, according to Today.

I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here. pic.twitter.com/OZMystNsZE — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Mr Jokinen, a sports podcast host, was able to solve the mystery on checking his home's surveillance cameras. Footage showed the dog limping into their home through an open door, and a neighbour then closing the door, keeping her inside.

Here is the full story of this dog and next steps.



Please share!! pic.twitter.com/pykm5iAGqa — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

When Mr Jokinen and his wife found Suzy, she was ""scared, limping, malnourished", reports Fox News.

The couple then called a vet to examine the dog, who said she had a number of health issues, including lots of fleas and ticks, dental problems, and injured paw pads. The vet estimated Suzy to be eight to nine years old, and said she looked younger as she was so underweight.

We're at the hospital now pic.twitter.com/xZT3xezQuH — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

"This dog is in such bad shape, whoever had it is a terrible person," Mr Jokinen said.

The couple, who already have a dog named Jorge Pawsada, decided to adopt Suzy as well. "We're gonna turn this negative into a positive for the holiday season," said Mr Jokinen.

Suzy is now doing better and adapting to her new home. Her fans can follow her progress on the Instagram account created by the Jokinens for her.

