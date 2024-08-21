FailedStatePakistan Trends: X Users React To What's Happening In Pakistan

The trend was fueled by recent incidents such as Karachi's Karsaz Road accident.

Over the past few years, Pakistan has faced a growing crisis marked by economic instability, political turmoil, and security challenges. Inflation soared to record levels, adding to the public's discontent. Political infighting, particularly following the ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022, has deepened divisions. The country's foreign reserves have dwindled, leading to an increased reliance on IMF bailouts, further burdening the economy. Social media users from Pakistan have been posting videos highlighting the dire situation, including those that show what's wrong within the country.

Some recent incidents were posted with the hashtag #FailedStatePakistan, and it soon gained popularity on X, echoing the rising belief that the nation is on the verge of collapse and sparking a debate on the social media platform.

Users from Pakistan have posted videos about incidents of crime, corruption, and, most notably, the tragic Karachi Karsaz Road accident on August 19th. In this incident, a high-speed SUV fatally struck two pedestrians and killed them.

According to The Dawn, on Monday evening, a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by Natasha Danish, hit three motorcycles and another car before overturning on the city's Karsaz Road. Sixty-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna were killed in the accident, while three others were wounded.

Amna Arif & her father tragically lost their lives in accident on Karsaz.Accident happen when a Prado hit their bike.The Culprit identify as Natasha Alimohamed

Amna Arif was studying in Karachi Uni.

Viral it,social media ki power ka Use kr k justice dilwaen.#FailedStatePakistanpic.twitter.com/i7dMzSdBE9 — Jawad Malik (@jawadmalik6785) August 20, 2024

Subsequently, the driver was arrested and booked for manslaughter charges. She was sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

Another tweet with the hashtag claims to show corruption in the country, particularly with its army.

Other videos show disturbing contrast: a man sets himself on fire over alleged police corruption and the failure to arrest accused criminals, while a politician enjoys extravagant Mujra dances and spends lavishly amidst the country's ongoing poverty crisis.

Pak is going through severe economic crisis. The nation is surviving on begging & loans. The poor awam is on the verge of starvation.



Meanwhile the politicians in Pak enjoying Mujra dance & spending enough.



Truly a #FailedStatePakistan!@amritabhinder@kakar_harshapic.twitter.com/F1KfyUk2dV — Arushi Bhat (@BhatArushi) August 20, 2024

With the country suffering from a debilitating economy, political instability, and growing social unrest, many Pakistanis are worried about their country's future. The hashtag has evolved into a digital forum for people to voice their annoyance, anxiety, and pleas for change.