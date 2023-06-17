'Excited To Know The Relation': Internet After Spotting Hanuman Poster In Movie 'The Flash'

'The Flash' is an American superhero film based on popular DC Comics.

American superhero film 'The Flash' has hit theatres worldwide and has received mixed reviews from the audience. The movie, starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon, among others, made headlines for a lot of various reasons, but the film also created a buzz among Indian viewers for a totally different reason. In the newly released film from the DC Universe, netizens spotted a poster of Lord Hanuman in Barry Allen's (The Flash) room.

Taking to Twitter, users shared pictures of the poster and wondered about the reason behind it. "In the #Flash movie, Barry Allen has a picture of Lord Hanuman in his room. Anyone knows the reason or reference?" asked one Twitter user. "Hanuman ji in Barry Allen's room... Excited to know the relation," wrote another.

In the #Flash movie, Barry Allen has a picture of Lord Hanuman in his room. Anyone knows the reason or reference?#TheFlashMovie#DCFCpic.twitter.com/kg7753XN1b — Jatin Sapra (@jatinsapra) June 15, 2023

"Pov: you're a hindu & watching flash then you saw lord Hanuman & you get more excited," commented a third user. "Also, there was Hanuman's poster in Flash's room, I thought the theater was going to transition into adipurush," jokingly said another.

Pov: you're a hindu & watching flash then you saw lord Hanuman & you get more excited,, #TheFlash#TheFlashMoviepic.twitter.com/jOcwG4Zpe1 — b' (@mfsiamb) June 15, 2023

also, there was Hanuman's poster in Flash's room, I thought the theater was going to transition into adipurush pic.twitter.com/3WtkRtHf2n — dead end, Straight (@yeah__me_only) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush nahi dekhni thi, so went for #Flash instead.



But I guess Hanuman ji ke darshan fir bhi hone the. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V9saBt5j7G — Lakshay Bansal (@Laakksshhaayy) June 16, 2023

If you don't get tickets to Adipurush, don't worry.

Visit the screen next to it and watch Hanuman bhakt #TheFlash in #TheFlashMovie #JaiShriRam 🙏 🚩 pic.twitter.com/T9baf8K5PX — ⚡ (@GothamHero_) June 14, 2023

For the unversed, 'The Flash' is an American superhero film based on popular DC Comics. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti. It also stars Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

In the movie, Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, embarks on a journey through time to alter the course of events and prevent his mother's death, however, this decision leads to unforeseen and unintended outcomes.