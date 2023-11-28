Ex-WWE Star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Jailed For 17 Years Over Fatal Car Crash

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch in the 1990s (on the left) and in the present day (on the right).

Former professional wrestler Tammy Sytch, also known by her ring name Sunny, has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison for causing a car accident that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. Sytch pleaded no contest to the charges stemming from the March 2022 crash that killed Julian Lasseter.

According to police reports, Sytch was driving a Mercedes-Benz when she collided with a Kia that was stopped at a traffic light.

Her driver's license has been permanently revoked as well.

According to TMZ, Sytch broke down in tears during her speech and apologized for her actions. At one point, the 50-year-old also turned to the victim's family and said, "I know my words are not enough, but please know that I think about you every day."

"Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this, and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him."

When the judge ultimately sentenced her to 17 years in prison, Sytch appeared stoic before she was taken out of the courtroom by officials.

According to the New York Post, she faced multiple charges, including DUI (driving under the influence) causing death, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.