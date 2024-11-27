"Everything Feels Like Cut, Copy, Paste": Nithin Kamath After Returning From Europe Trip

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath is an avid social media user. He often shares his candid views on several topics. Now, in his recent social media post, the billionaire shared his thoughts on India's unparalleled diversity following a trip across several European countries. Taking to X, Mr Kamath described how his visit to Europe left him feeling like everything was a "cut, copy and paste with very small differences". This feeling of uniformity in Europe prompted him to emphasize how unique and diverse India is, likening it more to a continent than a single country.

"I recently returned from visiting several countries in Europe. Everything feels like a cut, copy, and paste with very small differences. In contrast, India is more like a continent than a country. The diversity in terms of languages, food, culture, etc., between the 28 states and within each state is nuts," Mr Kamath wrote in his post. "Every time I think of this, I am amazed at how the country actually came together," he added.

Take a look below:

I recently returned from visiting several countries in Europe. Everything feels like a cut, copy, and paste with very small differences.



In contrast, India is more like a continent than a country. The diversity in terms of languages, food, culture, etc., between the 28 states… pic.twitter.com/6er6J4IvVB — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 26, 2024

Mr Kamath shared the post just a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 268,000 views and hundreds of likes. The post sparked a flurry of responses too, with many agreeing with the billionaire's view on India's diversity.

"It's this diversity that makes us stronger. Our ability to unite across cultures and languages is what sets India apart from the rest of the world," one user wrote.

"Despite being considered a single nation, India is home to many ethnic groups, each with unique customs and traditions, leading to huge cultural variations even within a single state," commented another.

However, not all comments were positive. Some users pointed out the challenges the country faces, such as pollution, inadequate infrastructure and the dominance of few powerful individuals.

"Our potential is held back by the few who prioritize their own interests over the nation's growth," one user wrote. "Fair point. But when u combine wealth of the compared countries we r not even remotely close," commented another. "One thing you are really good at is to resonate with the pulse of India as a nation. Your nuances to detail is well worth it. Whether it's actual or factual to win over the masses is left for imagination. But nothing can match the natural beauty of Europe in terms of the landscape," said a third user.