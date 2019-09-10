Everyone Thought Of The Same Joke Ahead Of Apple's iPhone 11 Launch

A popular meme that is being shared online ahead of the Apple event.

The Apple event is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm today and as the time draws closer, a flurry of jokes have surfaced on social media. Netizens are listing hilarious ways to manage the jaw-dropping expense generally associated with Apple products.

One Indian Twitter user drew a comparison with the price tag of Apple phones and the fines under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

"Dear @Apple we Indians have already sold our kidney to pay the fines during the violation of traffic rules. This time you have to take some other organs as payment. #AppleEvent," he tweeted.

Many users pointed out that one may have to sell their kidney in order to purchase the phone.

"Apple has added a new payment option for iPhone 11. #AppleEvent," A twitter user wrote, sharing a popular meme that shows a kidney as a payment option along with debit and credit cards. "It's officially Confirmed that Apple this year is Launching a Brand New Payment System #AppleEvent," another user said.

In fact, the upcoming Apple event inspired a lot of kidney jokes

"@Apple if I give you one of my kidneys... can that suffice as payment? #AppleEvent," one user lamented.

"Yes! The #AppleEvent is tomorrow! The day where I complain about the lack of innovation and turn right around and give them my life's savings," another user commented.

In another comment, a user was seen calculating on how he will pay for the phone.

"Trying to figure how I'll pay for the new #iphone like #AppleEvent," wrote the user.

Apple will live stream the launch on YouTube and this marks the first time that the company has decided to stream its events on the platform. All the new iPhone models are rumoured to come with Apple's A13 chip. Along with the iPhones, Apple is also speculated to launch its new Apple Watch - the Apple Watch Series 5.

Last year, Apple had streamed their iPhone event on Twitter.

