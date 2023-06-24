Ever Imagined How Powerful Jet Blast Is? Watch This Viral Video

Jet blasts can cause objects and people fall down.

Have you ever thought about the potential power of an aeroplane engine? Tremendous amounts of aviation fuel combined with strong mechanics result in immense power.

On social media recently, a video demonstrating the force of jet engines and depicting people being thrown from their feet by the force went viral.

The video, shared by a Twitter account called "Callum Hodgson", shows around 20-30 people standing casually near an aircraft and taking videos of it roaming next to the runway boundary.

"Here's a small preview of the absolute chaos that occurs when people underestimate the power of aircraft engines!" the user wrote in the caption.

"Here's a small preview of the absolute chaos that occurs when people underestimate the power of aircraft engines!" the user wrote in the caption.

The video further showed that a powerful air current came from the plane's engines as it took off and forced a few people to fall down as others tried to maintain their footing.

What is Jet Blast?

According to the Aviation File, a blog dedicated to all things aviation, jet blast is the effect created by the thrust force that comes out of the back of the engines of jet-powered aircraft. The effect may vary depending on the type of aircraft and the conditions or environment (runway length, departure procedure, etc.). The jet blast effect may increase, especially for heavy-caliber aircraft and high-performance takeoff situations.