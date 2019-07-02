'Even Messi Can't...': Cow Leaves Twitter Impressed With Football Skills

The cow managed to keep possession of the ball for over a minute

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely touted as the greatest footballers in the world. But the two deadly attackers may have met their match in a muddy field in Goa, where a cow took a football and refused to give it away.

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, a cow is seen standing over a football in a field where a group of boys are playing. As one of the boys tries to go around the cow and take the ball from behind it, the cow turns around and protects it. He then keenly observes the players on the field, before dribbling towards the camera. He stops after a few steps, before placing its hoof on the ball with the grace and authority of a footballer.

This is the funniest thing you will see today! pic.twitter.com/Kfz08Dka3Z - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

The boys keep trying to get the ball away from the cow, but the cow manages to keep hold of the ball for a full minute and a half, which would put most international footballers to shame. One of the boys finally manages to distract it successfully as another takes the ball away. But the cow does not give up even then, as it expertly tracks the ball while the players pass it around among themselves.

The video left Twitter in splits. "This is the funniest thing you will see today!" cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted. "Even Messi or Fulani Headsmen cannot take this football from this cow. He is the real G.O.A.T." tweeted another user. "This cow likes football and you dare not take it away," mused another user.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability