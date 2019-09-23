Twitter Celebrates Equinox Day With Funny Posts

Equinox 2019: Take a look at some of the funny equinox posts that have flooded Twitter.

Today is the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere - one of the two days in the year when the sun is exactly above the equator. According to the New York Post, the 2019 equinox will begin at 3:50 am Eastern Standard Time on September 23. On the day of autumn equinox (or fall equinox, as it is sometimes referred to), the length of the day and night is equal - roughly 12 hours long. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumn equinox marks the beginning of the autumn season. In the Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, it is celebrated as Spring Equinox.

On social media, people are celebrating the equinox day with funny posts. Take a look at some of the autumn equinox posts that have flooded Twitter:

For many, autumn equinox means the beginning of the spooky Halloween season

So in just over a month the clocks go back, the days get darker, the nights are longer, Hallowen slowly 🎃 descends upon us all and Help! My House is Haunted 👻 returns to @reallychannel 😎 #HelpMyHouseIsHaunted — Barri Ghai (@BarriGhai) September 23, 2019

The equinox also marks the day when nights begin to get longer, days shorter and the temperature falls. For some, this translates into more time to sleep.

Today is 22nd September. It's an Equinox today which signify the arrival of autumn. Today the duration of day and night are equal and from tomorrow the nights will start getting longer... Wow ! More time to sleep ...☺️ — राष्ट्रवादी Anurag Dar (@anuragdar) September 22, 2019

Happy autumn equinox for those in the northern hemisphere. Looking forward to the longer nights. — Gary Marshall (@AstroGary) September 23, 2019

An equinox is used to define the transition period between seasons - when summer turns to autumn and winter turns to spring. A number of Twitter users wished summer goodbye on the day of equinox with some poetic and some hilarious posts

🍁🍁🍁🍂🍁🍁🍁🍂🍁🍁🍁



Monday.



The Autumnal Equinox.



The first day of Fall.



Or, as I like to call it,#WTFHappenedToSummer



Whatever the day means to you,



be happy, be safe, be kind. #YouGotThis#KeithDoesMonday



🍁🍁🍁🍂🍁🍁🍁🍂🍁🍁🍁 pic.twitter.com/TYe7xRXekK — Keïth! ___ cat (@KeitherKeith) September 23, 2019

And a few shared jokes and pics to mark the equinox

Finding your soulmate

Is as rare as the #equinox



#vss365 — Your Desires (@desires_your) September 23, 2019

The autumnal equinox is an astronomical signal to my body to stop losing weight for the beach and start losing weight for Halloween. — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) September 18, 2019

Fall begins! Spring begins! (It all depends on where you find yourself on this precious planet.) #equinox#HappyFall#HappySpring

September 23, 2019 07:50 GMT pic.twitter.com/geXq8pQT8k — Sandra Boynton (@SandyBoynton) September 23, 2019

According to USA Today, the word "equinox" comes from the Latin words "aequalis" and "nox", meaning equal night.

After this autumn equinox will come spring equinox around March 20, 2020. On this day, in the Northern Hemisphere, nights will begin to get shorter and days longer.

How are you celebrating equinox 2019? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.