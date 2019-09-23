Twitter Celebrates Equinox Day With Funny Posts

People are celebrating equinox day with funny and spooky posts

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 23, 2019 12:22 IST
Equinox 2019: Take a look at some of the funny equinox posts that have flooded Twitter.


Today is the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere - one of the two days in the year when the sun is exactly above the equator. According to the New York Post, the 2019 equinox will begin at 3:50 am Eastern Standard Time on September 23. On the day of autumn equinox (or fall equinox, as it is sometimes referred to), the length of the day and night is equal - roughly 12 hours long. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumn equinox marks the beginning of the autumn season. In the Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, it is celebrated as Spring Equinox.

On social media, people are celebrating the equinox day with funny posts. Take a look at some of the autumn equinox posts that have flooded Twitter:

For many, autumn equinox means the beginning of the spooky Halloween season

The equinox also marks the day when nights begin to get longer, days shorter and the temperature falls. For some, this translates into more time to sleep.

An equinox is used to define the transition period between seasons - when summer turns to autumn and winter turns to spring. A number of Twitter users wished summer goodbye on the day of equinox with some poetic and some hilarious posts

And a few shared jokes and pics to mark the equinox

According to USA Today, the word "equinox" comes from the Latin words "aequalis" and "nox", meaning equal night.

After this autumn equinox will come spring equinox around March 20, 2020. On this day, in the Northern Hemisphere, nights will begin to get shorter and days longer.

How are you celebrating equinox 2019? Let us know using the comments section.

