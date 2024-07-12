Entrepreneur's Post Impresses Anand Mahindra: 'This Is An Object Lesson'

Mr Mahindra praised the entrepreneur for listening to customer needs.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories, videos and pictures that pique the interest of his 11.2 million followers. This time, the industrialist reacted to an old post by Siddharth Dialani, the founder and chief executive officer of BharatAgri, who shared the story of his best-selling product. In his post, Mr Mahindra called Mr Dialani's post an "object lesson in how entrepreneurial opportunities arise" as he praised the entrepreneur for listening to customer needs.

This is an object lesson in how entrepreneurial opportunities arise.



You may not always be able to anticipate customer needs far in advance.



You have to keep your ears to the ground, keep your eyes open and look for telltale SIGNS of an evolving need.



You then have to swoop in… https://t.co/A23X6kvZtY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2024

Mr Dialani shared a post in April on how hands-free torches became the best-selling product in their category on his platform. He said that his team observed the sale of torches picking up consistently on the BharatAgri platform. As torches are not an agricultural product, they were surprised by this unanticipated surge in order. When the team spoke to farmers, they got to know that they needed torches to work at night during power cuts. "Our team took an extra step and asked, how else can BharatAgri help? Farmers suggested that they want a hands-free torch so that they can use both hands while farming," Mr Dialani wrote.

Working on this feedback, Mr Dialani said that his team then launched a "mining torch" that can be strapped to the forehead. "This mining-torch became our top selling product in the category!" Mr Dialani revealed.

Reacting to this, Mr Mahindra praised Mr Dialani for listening to customer feedback, acting on it and innovating further. "This is an object lesson in how entrepreneurial opportunities arise," wrote Mr Mahindra as he responded to Dialani's post on X.

In his tweet, the industrialist admitted that for all his years in agribusiness, he had no idea of this requirement. "You have to keep your ears to the ground, keep your eyes open and look for telltale SIGNS of an evolving need," he said. "You then have to swoop in and help complete the loop from a customer's pain-point-to an expressed need-to a modified product that precisely fits that requirement," he added.

"With all our history in the agribusiness area, I have to admit I had no knowledge of this requirement," he wrote.

Mr Mahindra concluded by saying that artificial intelligence (AI) might help find patterns in consumer behaviour, but the rules of entrepreneurship remain the same. "Well done Siddharth!" he wrote.

Mr Mahindra shared the post just a few hours back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 63,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments.