'End Of An Era': 150-Year-Old Kolkata Trams To Discontinue, Internet Reacts

Kolkata's tram system, which has been a part of the city's landscape since 1873, is set to come to an end. The West Bengal government has decided to discontinue the service due to challenges posed by the city's traffic. However, one route will remain operational. Kolkata, the last city in India with a functioning tram system, will now only maintain the route between Esplanade and Maidan. This route is intended as a nostalgic experience, offering a scenic joyride past landmarks like the Victoria Memorial, with the greenery of the Maidan and children playing cricket and football adding to the charm.

Though this marks the end of an era, passengers can still enjoy the experience of riding the iconic wooden benches and feeling the gentle motion of the tram as it glides forward. The white and blue tram cars hold a special place in the hearts of Bengalis, symbolizing a unique piece of the city's identity.

The decision has sparked disappointment online, with many lamenting the loss of such a historic mode of transportation.



A user wrote, "End of an Era.. Kolkata Tram 151-Year Legacy Comes to an End..As the curtains draw on this iconic chapter, we bid farewell to a piece of history. Future generations will only know the Tram..through faded photographs and nostalgic tales. RIP Kolkata Trams."

Another user wrote, "150 years of heritage transport in Kolkata: Trams discontinued. Will miss them on the Kolkata streets."

"Bravo to the powers that be for shutting down Calcutta's century-old tram system, a symbol of heritage and sustainability. Instead of modernizing it, they chose to let it decay-why preserve history when you can erase it? Who needs eco-friendly transport when chaos reigns supreme? Another piece of Kolkata's soul, discarded without a second thought," the third user expressed.