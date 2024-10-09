Employee Resigns After First Day, Calls Out Unfair Treatment By Boss

The man recounted how his reporting manager demanded unreasonable commitments.

A man quit his job on day one and stood up to an unreasonable and belittling boss. The product designer, who remains anonymous, revealed in a Reddit post that his reporting manager expected him to work beyond normal hours without compensation and mocked his desire for a work-life balance.

The designer accepted an offer for an Associate Product Designer position with a salary of Rs 7 LPA, describing it as below fair median pay. He was drawn to the role due to its fully remote setup and believed it would allow him to continue working on his startup during off-hours.

However, on his first day, the situation soured. He recounted how his reporting manager demanded unreasonable commitments, insisting on work beyond normal hours without compensation. When the designer attempted to discuss boundaries, his manager mocked him, referring to the idea of “work-life balance” as a “fancy term” and “Western developed nation behaviour” and ridiculing his desire for personal time.

“At the end of my first day, my reporting manager made it clear that he expected unreasonable commitments – work beyond normal hours without any compensation,” he wrote in his Reddit post. The manager's mocking response left him feeling disrespected and demeaned, particularly when discussing his hobbies, such as reading and exercising.

In his resignation email, the designer expressed serious concerns about his boss's approach. He stressed the importance of personal time and called the treatment he received “unacceptable.” He also criticised the lack of overtime policy and the expectation to work 12-14 hour days without fair compensation, writing, “Expecting work without fair compensation undermines both legal standards and the respect that every employee deserves.”

Following his resignation, the boss acknowledged the mismatch between their expectations. In his response, he noted, “Trying to close the gap between what was said and what was understood by both sides is not fruitful in this situation.” He expressed gratitude for the lessons learned and wished the designer well in his future endeavours.

He confirmed that payment for the designer's one day of service would be processed. “There are definitely a few lessons that I have taken from this entire encounter, and I thank you for that,” the boss noted.

The designer concluded his Reddit post by encouraging others to prioritise their well-being and seek healthier work environments. “I want to remind everyone that it's okay to leave a bad situation, even on day one. Toxic work culture isn't worth compromising your health and self-respect,” he wrote.

The designer's story comes amid an ongoing discussion on work-life balance in the tech industry after an EY India employee allegedly died due to “overwork”.