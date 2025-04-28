Employee Punished With Performance Improvement Plan For Declining Work On Weekends, Leaves

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. A Reddit user recently shared their experience of being unfairly placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) just five months into their job, solely because they refused to work on weekends and during their leave. The post has resonated with many, highlighting the issue of work-life balance and unreasonable expectations in some workplaces.

The user who goes by the name 'iamsadsometimes1' described a toxic work environment where the organisation had a six-day workweek, with managers expecting employees to work on Sundays to meet tight deadlines. The user also shared their struggles with requesting time off, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a work-life balance in such a demanding setup.

The post read, "First things first, My Organisation only has a Sunday off. On top of that, my manager has expectations that we spend 5-6 hours on Sundays as well to meet the very rigid deadlines that have been set for us. I had recently requested 4 days' leave, which got approved after a lot of Debate. My manager told me to ensure that I finish my targets during my EL whenever I can, and I told him it won't be possible for me to work during that time as I would be travelling throughout, and he told me he'd like to see that."

See the post here:

After returning from leave, the employee found their manager cold and distant. Later that day, HR unexpectedly informed them they'd been placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) due to alleged subpar performance. The employee expressed outrage, questioning the fairness and legality of this action, and highlighting concerns about organisational power and accountability.

"As expected, I could not work during my EL and when I went back to the office yesterday, my Manager was very cold and distant to me when I came back. By evening time, I got a call from HR that my performance had been subpar and that I had been put into PIP," the user said.

"All this just because I refused to work during my leaves. This is just so messed up that I can't understand how it can even happen legally. Do organisations have such power that they can do whatever they feel they can? As an employee, do I not have any legal recourse to deal with such harassment and toxicity being spewed by this company?" the user added.

The post gained significant traction, receiving numerous upvotes and sparking a supportive response. Many users expressed outrage and offered words of advice, while some shared their own experiences with workplace toxicity. One user wrote, "Name and shame such company and that shitty manager. Those managers deserve a full chance. I wish that the manager would get fired too and beg for a job."

Another commented, "Changing jobs is hard, especially when you're only 5 months I,n but that is only the permanent solution I'm aware of. I don't have much to add, but I think you should start looking regardless."

A third said, "Nothing will ever work. Your Hierarchy is flawed, and people are already slaves. They don't want you to disrupt their flow and chain of so-called command. For your benefit. Start looking out for better opportunities where you can breathe and have some value as a human. About your PIP, perform as usual. Let your family know about your situation, and even if they let you go, go out with your Head Raised High. You'll find a better opportunity sooner or later."