Emotional Video Of Son Relieving Mom From US Navy After 30 Years Of Service

Watch this heartwarming video of a son relieving his mom from US Navy

A video has surfaced on the internet in which a son relieved his mother of Master Chief duties in the US naval force after 30 years of service. The video is emotionally charged and it has left the internet teary-eyed. Posted by an Instagram user nonprofitcartel, the clip has captured the attention of social media users.

The video shows the mother dressed in her uniform standing tall and proud in front of her son. Both salute each other and exchange a smile. The son says, "Thank you for your services," as an acoustic version of the song Latch plays in the background. Moments later, the audience is seen cheering for them and the mother-son duo hug each other. The clip has gone viral and it has left the netizens emotional.

Watch the video here:

Posted on September 2, the video has garnered 2, 13,000 views, 36,943 likes and several comments. The caption of the video reads, "Son relieving his mom MASTER CHIEF DEPARTING 30 years." Social media users poured the comment sections with praises. A user wrote, "Thank you both for your service! That was beautiful!!!" Another user wrote, "So Beautiful thank you both for your service and congratulations mamma." "Beautiful! Thank you both for your service and May God continue to bless and keep you," the third user commented.

Another heartwarming story of a son who followed the footsteps of his mother, Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd), to become an Army officer has surfaced online. Ms Chaturvedi's son got commissioned into the Indian Army from the same academy in Chennai on Saturday from where she had passed out 27 years ago.