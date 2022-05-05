'Ax The Itch': Elon Musks Latest Jibe At US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandra Ocasio Cortez had worn a white gown at Met Gala with the words, "Tax the Rich"

Elon Musk has often surprised us with his amusing and witty tweets. Keeping the trend going, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took a dig at an outfit worn by US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala.

It began with a video of Mr Musk making funny faces on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet on Monday night. It became a talking point and went viral.

Post that, Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto dug out one of Ms Cortez's photos from last year's event. That's went Mr Musk joined in, and had a hilarious response.

Ms Cortez had worn a white gown with the words, “Tax the Rich”, printed on it at last year's Met Gala.

Sharing a photo of the dress, Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto wrote, “I am imagining what would happen if you wore this dress to the gala for my own mental amusement.”

In reply, Mr Musk wrote, “Can only read one side. Looks like ‘ax the itch'”.

The banter went on as the same user wrote, “Maybe a variant of the dress that said, ‘I literally paid 11 billion dollars in taxes'.”

Reactions of every kind poured in.

One user wrote, “If Elon wore that dress, that would've been the best thing ever!”

Ms Cortez and Mr Musk locked horns last month after she tweeted about “some billionaire with an ego problem (who) unilaterally controls a massive communication platform”.

Though she didn't name anybody, Mr Musk responded to the tweet with a comment, “Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy.”

However, later Ms Cortez clarified that the remark was aimed at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.