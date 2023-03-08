Elon Musk Says US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Would Never Date Him. Know Why

Elon Musk has said that US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would "never" date him.

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would "never" date him because he simply "isn't cool enough".

He tweeted this in response to a user's question who asked when he was planning to go on a date with Ms Cortez. "Elon, when's the date with AOC? @elonmusk $TSLA," the user said. Replying to the same, Twitter's CEO said, "Alas she would never date me. I'm not cool enough."

Mr Musk's response has amassed over nine million views and 92,000 likes.

"So you're saying there's a chance..." said a user.

"You never know if you don't ask," commented a second person.

A third person said, "Elon = super cool."

"Look at this man shooting his shot," remarked a fourth user.

It is to be noted that Mr Musk and the Congresswoman have had regular heated exchanges on Twitter. The recent one came after the billionaire launched the Twitter Blue subscription. "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan," she wrote.

Replying to her, Mr Musk then reiterated his stance on his blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8".

Last year, Mr Musk said that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has "excellent taste in lipstick". He gave the Congresswoman the "genuine compliment" during an appearance on the podcast "Full Send," where numerous co-hosts commented on her looks. The billionaire stated, "Yeah, great choice of lipstick I think. Great taste in lipstick, I mean, that's my observation. That's a genuine compliment."

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in April 2022 confirmed that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts.

