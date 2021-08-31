Elon Musk On 'The Dark Side Of OnlyFans'

Elon Musk, 50, is the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. (Image Credit: Reuters)

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, has a well-known fondness for memes - he shared three in a row this morning alone. Like most of his posts, the memes have created a buzz on Twitter. Elon Musk started his one-person meme fest with a simple caption accompanying a photograph. "No worries, situation is under control," he wrote. While the caption may give the impression that he managed to bring order to a chaotic situation, the picture gives a humourous twist to Mr Musk's tweet.

The photo accompanying the caption shows a keyboard. A small piece of paper stuck under the 'Control' key reads "Situation" - depicting a situation brought under control. Talk about clever wordplay!

No worries, situation is under control pic.twitter.com/EUkcGRdBPw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

Within a few hours of being posted, the picture has racked up over 2 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments on the microblogging platform.

Elon Musk followed up his post with another meme. This one shows a fan and a projector hanging off the ceiling in a way that would make it impossible to switch the fan on. Mr Musk, 50, shared the pic with a funny caption: "Time to stop projecting and cool off."

Time to stop projecting & cool off pic.twitter.com/gULCBmoxjy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2021

Last but not least was his meme on a topic that has been in the news for quite some time now - OnlyFans. The online subscription platform, known for adult content, recently announced plans to ban sexually explicit content - only to suspend the plan after outcry from users.

Elon Musk shared a picture depicting "the dark side of OnlyFans." Before you start expecting a conspiracy theory to unfold, let us assure you that in classic Musk fashion, the caption only gives way to an anti-climactic picture of dozens of fans crammed into a room.

The dark side of OnlyFans … pic.twitter.com/EpMP1q62jn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2021

The meme has collected over 2.8 lakh 'likes' within six hours of being posted on Twitter. Take a look at some of the amused reactions his three posts inspired:

This tweet blows — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 31, 2021

This is the level of dad joke I aspire to. — Blake Check (@TheBlakeCheck) August 30, 2021

Space is the final frontier ???? pic.twitter.com/9CPqmEY1mf — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo  (@JaneidyEve) August 30, 2021

Elon Musk had yesterday shared a video from the 1984 film The Karate Kid, explaining that his company SpaceX would "try to catch largest ever flying object with robot chopsticks."