Elon Musk Targets 'Bitcoin Maxis' In Tweet, They Respond

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has decided to have a go at Bitcoin and its supporters – again. His previous interest to push the developers of the world's largest cryptocurrency to make it more energy-efficient ended in washing out its gains and attracted massive criticism from Bitcoin investors. On Friday, Mr Musk directed his wit to Bitcoin “maxis”, or maximalists, who support the crypto above all other digital currencies, like Dogecoin, a favourite with the Tesla CEO. He again raised the widely held concerns over the energy consumption in trading and mining Bitcoin.

“How many Bitcoin maxis does it take to screw in a lightbulb?” Mr Musk asked. And shortly later, he himself came up with a reply, “That's not funny! – Bitcoin maxis.”

“That's not funny!” – Bitcoin maxis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

The “Bitcoin maxis” tweet drew the attention of MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, one of the most vocal Bitcoin proponents.

If you give us 10 minutes, maybe we can hash out the answer... — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 25, 2021

Peter McCormack, the host of one of the most famous cryptocurrency podcasts globally, also responded to Mr Musk, but he was more direct in taking him down. In a second tweet, Mr McCormack posted a link to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's address to the nation. The central America country has announced that Bitcoin will become a legal tender in the country on September 7 this year.

How many obnoxious Bitcoiners does it take for you to stop being a dick? — Peter McCormack (@PeterMcCormack) June 25, 2021

The SpaceX CEO and the podcast host have a history of disagreement on Bitcoin.

Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

But there were many who supported Mr Musk. One user replied to Mr Musk's question and tweeted a dig, wrapped in a metaphor. The user said two Bitcoin maxis could screw in a lightbulb. “Edgy”, said Mr Musk.

Two, One to screw in the light bulb and one to stare in horror at roko's blockchain as it consumes the earth and all who stood in its way. — Silver Flash (@aordring) June 25, 2021

Others just had some fun seeing Mr Musk returning to tweet on Bitcoin.

Elon Musk when he sees Bitcoin maxis on the road:



pic.twitter.com/ror1AwFcjK — LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo) June 25, 2021

All eyes are now waiting to see the impact of Mr Musk's tweets on the crypto market, which is trying to recover from the two recent crashes – one in May (partly blamed on the tech tycoon's tweets) and the other last week due to widening Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrencies.