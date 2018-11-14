Elephant Escapes Sanctuary, Runs Loose In New York

Fritha the elephant looked rather pleased with her late-night adventure.

An elephant in the state of New York, USA, recently decided to leave her sanctuary and explore the world outside. However, the mischievous escapee was soon escorted back home by the police and a sanctuary employee.

New York State Police said they received a call about 11.35 pm on Sunday about an elephant wandering loose on a road in Westtown, Orange County. They arrived at the scene to find Fritha - a 44-year-old elephant that had escaped from Amanda Brook's sanctuary.

According to ABC News, Fritha had made her first stop at a 3-ton pile of hay and enjoyed a snack before continuing on her late-night adventure.

Police say they contacted sanctuary employees, who were then able to coax Fritha back home. Their post about the incident has gone viral on Facebook with over 1,000 'shares' and hundreds of comments.

The owner of the sanctuary told ABC News that Fritha was able to escape due to human error.

"She has an electric fence that keeps her contained, and just human error, they forgot to flip her switch on and it makes a clicking noise and elephants are very, very smart and she knows that clicking noise wasn't on."

Police say Fritha was brought to the USA from Vietnam after she was burned by napalm during the Vietnam War.